BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
TOKYO Oct 30 Honda Motor Co has agreed to sell its electronic parts subsidiary to Japan's Nidec Corp , a maker of precision motors, for about 50 billion yen ($500 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
The deal would be part of a move for Honda and Nidec to cooperate in the growing field of electronic controls for cars, the Nikkei said.
The majority of the stake in the unit, Honda Elesys Co, held by Honda and NEC Corp, would be sold to Nidec as early as 2014, the paper said.
($1 = 98.0900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
LOS ANGELES, April 7 One of the worst droughts in California history has officially ended, Governor Jerry Brown declared on Friday, but not before it strained the state's farm economy and threatened water supplies for millions of residents.