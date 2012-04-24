April 24 Japan's Nidec Corp said on Tuesday it will make Nidec Sankyo Corp a wholly owned subsidiary through a share swap to increase management efficiency and speed up the decision-making process.

Nidec already owns 74.65 percent of Nidec Sankyo shares. It will swap 0.068 of its shares for each Nidec Sankyo share that it does not already own.

Separately, Nidec's president, Shigenobu Nagamori, said in a briefing that he expects shipments of hard disk drive motors to return to levels seen before last year's Thai floods. He also said the company expects to step up M&A activities this year. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka and Yoshiyuki Osada)