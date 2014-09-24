Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex gains 0.2 percent and the broader Nifty adds 0.18 percent, recovering from a 2-1/2 month low hit in the previous session.
Blue-chips gain - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) adds 1.8 percent, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS) gains 1.1 percent.
Asian shares slipped on Wednesday, tracking overnight decline on Wall Street.
However, metal shares fall ahead of the Supreme Court's ruling on 218 coal blocks allocated by the government since 1993.
