BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Nielsen Holdings Plc said it signed a multi-year agreement with Dish Network Corp to use anonymized data from Dish households to improve its understanding of viewing habits.
The data provided by Dish will be used in Nielsen's Local TV measurement service in 210 market areas. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial