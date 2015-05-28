(Corrects to say that Nielsen will bring Digital Ad Ratings to
Chinese market, not only Tencent)
By Jennifer Saba
May 27 Nielsen NV announced on
Wendnesday that it is partnering with Tencent Holdings Ltd
to bring its Digital Ad Ratings service to China in a
move that will accelerate growth of digital advertising spend in
the market
Nielsen said it is launching its Digital Ad Ratings, which
tracks unique users, reach and frequency of a digital ad across
computers, tablets and smartphones for the first time in China.
Comscore, which offers a similar service and
competes with Nielsen, said it is already available in China.
The online gaming company Tencent, which also operates the
popular mobile messaging app WeChat with 500 million monthly
active users, has been making a big push to increase its
advertising revenue especially through mobile.
"Until now there has been no independent, reliable rating
currency by which to measure digital and mobile advertising," SY
Lau, a senior executive vice president at Tencent, said in a
statement.
Digital measurement is one of the tools used by advertisers
to help plan campaigns and shed light on how well an ad does. It
is a major factor in determining the cost of an ad.
"It's something that we have been waiting for," Anthony Ho,
marketing director of media at Mondelez said in a
statement. "It will make our advertising much more efficient."
Nielsen will measure an ad campaign in a combination of
surveys, consisting of 46,000 Chinese consumers, and aggregated,
anonymous data from Tencent's hundreds of millions of active
users.
Pivotal Research Group Senior Research Analyst Brian Wieser
wrote in a note in May that "Nielsen's campaign measurement
tools continue to dominate the preferences of the largest
brands, likely capturing a greater share of spending."
The company collaborated with publishers and advertisers in
China when launching Digital Ad Ratings in the country,
according to Megan Clarken, a Nielsen executive vice president
of Global Watch Product Leadership.
Excluding Hong Kong, advertisers are expected to spend $31
billion on digital ads this year, according to research firm
eMarketer.
Tencent, which has a market value of $190 billion and
reported first-quarter online advertising revenue of $438.41
million competes with Alibaba Group Holding LTD and
Baidu Inc.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)