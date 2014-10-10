(Adds statement from CBS and ABC)
By Jennifer Saba
Oct 10 Nielsen, the dominant company
that provides viewership data of TV shows, said on Friday it
found an error in its database that could impact several months
of TV ratings.
A "technical error" was introduced on March 2, but not
discovered until Oct. 6, Nielsen said in a statement. On
Thursday, the company deployed software to fix the problem.
The glitch could affect the major broadcasters including
Walt Disney's ABC, Comcast's NBC, and the
national networks of CBS Corp and Twenty-First Century
Fox Inc.
Cable networks and local TV stations were not impacted,
Nielsen said.
While it is not clear how much the problem will swing
ratings in either direction - and Nielsen said it will undertake
an "exhaustive post-mortem" - it is a blow for the company that
supplies data to advertisers. Ratings are the currency used to
negotiate the cost of TV commercials.
Networks executives also use ratings as bragging rights to
crow about how many viewers tune in, especially during
September, which marks the start of the new season.
David Poltrack, chief research officer at CBS, said the
network had alerted Nielsen that it might have a problem with
the ratings.
"The message we have to them is why didn't you know about
this?" he said. "What have you done to make sure it doesn't
happen again, and what are you doing to make sure the next time
it happens you catch it and you catch it quickly."
Poltrack said CBS expects that when Nielsen re-issues the
ratings there should be no significant impact to CBS.
An ABC spokesman said in a statement: "Our entire industry
relies upon Nielsen for accuracy and veracity, and we hope that
they can quickly resolve this issue. We're confident that the
momentum we've seen across the network so far this season will
continue, including delivery of the No. 1 new drama and the No.
1 new comedy on television."
Representatives for Fox and NBC declined to comment.
Nielsen said in a statement the error was generally
imperceptible, until it saw high viewing levels associated with
fall season premiere week.
"As a result, small amounts of viewing for some national
broadcast networks and syndicators were misattributed," it said.
Nielsen said it is reprocessing the data but only going back
until Aug. 18. The networks must specify if they want Nielsen to
do the same for the ratings preceding August.
