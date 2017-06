July 25 Nielsen Holdings NV, best known for its TV ratings, reported a higher quarterly profit as it cut back on costs.

The company's operating income rose more than 8 percent to $237 million.

Net income rose to $103 million, or 28 cents per share, in the second quarter from $69 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1 percent to $1.39 billion.