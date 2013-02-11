BRIEF-Reliance Communications says lenders constitute joint forum to consider debt reduction plans
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
Feb 11 Nielsen Holdings NV, best known for its TV ratings, increased the size of its contract with India's top software services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, to $2.5 billion from $1 billion.
Nielsen also extended the contract by 3 years to 2020.
The media research company and TCS signed a 10-year contract in 2007 under which the Indian company was to provide IT and business services.
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
Jun 2 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE733E14054 NTPC 90D 5-Jun-17 99.9499 6.1024 4 380 99.9495 6