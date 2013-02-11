Feb 11 Nielsen Holdings NV, best known for its TV ratings, increased the size of its contract with India's top software services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, to $2.5 billion from $1 billion.

Nielsen also extended the contract by 3 years to 2020.

The media research company and TCS signed a 10-year contract in 2007 under which the Indian company was to provide IT and business services.