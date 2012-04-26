Stockbrokers monitor stock index numbers on their computer screens at a brokerage firm in Mumbai October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Asian Paints (ASPN.NS) and Bank of Baroda (BOB.NS) rise ahead of their inclusion in the 50-share Nifty index on Friday.

* Changes in the Nifty constituents have "always" led to a volatile trading session the day before the change because of the action of index trackers, says Kotak Institutional Equities.

* "In order to reduce tracking error, majority of the trading needs to be deferred close to the effective date after considering the liquidity of the constituents in question," Kotak says.

* Asian Paints will garner a 0.96 weighting on the index, while Bank of Baroda will comprise 0.79 percent, Kotak estimates.

*By contrast, ITC (ITC.NS) and Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) will see a reduction of 0.11 percent and 0.13 percent respectively in their weightings, as per Kotak.

* Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS) and Reliance Power (RPOL.NS) will be excluded from the index as of Friday.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)