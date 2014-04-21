Stockbrokers monitor stock index numbers on their computer screens at a brokerage firm in Mumbai October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The Nifty gained as much as 0.64 percent on Monday to hit a record high as lenders such as Axis Bank rallied ahead of their earnings results, while strong gains in debt markets reduced concerns about potential losses in the sector's bond portfolios.

The Nifty rose to a record high of 6,822.60, surpassing its previous all-time high of 6,819.05 hit on April 10.

Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) rose 2.9 percent ahead of its earnings results due on Friday. State Bank of India advanced 2.6 percent.

The Sensex gained 0.6 percent, hovering just below its record high of 22,792.49 points hit on April 10.

(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)