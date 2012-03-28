Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - NIfty remained weak in afternoon trade, with financials leading the decline on concerns banks may follow top lender State Bank of India (SBI) and increase deposit rates, which may pressure their margins, traders and analysts said.

SBI raised interest rates on short-term deposits by up to 100 basis points on Tuesday.

"...We expect financial stocks to come under pressure due to this development," said Manish Ostwal, banking analyst at KR Choksey.

Banks have been facing acute cash crunch in the absence of adequate government spending following the outflow of advance taxes estimated at around 700 bln rupees earlier this month.

The liquidity tightness is evident from the daily repo borrowing amount from the RBI, which hit a record high of 1.96 trillion rupees on Monday.

SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) were down 1.5-2 percent. The Nifty bank index was down 1.4 percent.

The 50-share index Nifty was down 0.6 percent, with the expiry of March futures and options contracts on Thursday further weighing on the index.

