Reuters Market Eye - The Nifty could see support at around 6,000 points, analysts say based on a rise in put options at that level.

Open interest for put options at 6,000 points increased by 400,000 contracts on Monday, suggesting these investors don't expect too much downside below this level.

The Nifty had fallen 1.25 percent in the four sessions between Tuesday and Friday after the RBI cut interest rates as expected but adopted a more cautious stance on future rate cuts.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)