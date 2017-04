Stockbrokers monitor stock index numbers on their computer screens at a brokerage firm in Mumbai October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Markte Eye - The BSE Sensex and Nifty are largely flat. Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) gains 1.1 after its July-September earnings beat estimates.

Interest rate-sensitive stocks gain on rate cut hopes after CPI inflation slows sharply.

However, gains were limited as technology stocks fall on profit-taking from recent gains. Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) falls 0.9 percent.

DLF slumps to a record low after the market regulator barred it from tapping the capital markets for three years.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)