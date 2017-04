Stock brokers engage in trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Nifty .NSEI trades below 50-DMA for the first time since Oct. 21

Levels around 50-DMA acted as key support for the index on multiple occasions since February.

Its 14-day RSI is near 36.9.

Index trades below lower Bollinger band

The 50-shares index is down 4.1 pct in previous six session until Friday vs 3 pct fall in MSCI-Asia Pacific index .MIAPJ0000PUS, excluding Japan

($1 = 62.2000 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)