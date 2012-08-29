Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls 0.73 percent, while the Nifty declines 0.76 percent. The Nifty falls falls below the psychological level of 5,300 for the first time since August 10 on continued caution ahead of the expiry of August derivative contracts on Thursday and April-June GDP data on Friday.

ONGC(ONGC.NS) falls 2.5 percent after Morgan Stanley downgrades the state-run company to "equalweight" citing potential downward revisions to domestic crude oil volumes for fiscal 2014 and uncertainty on international production.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd(JAIA.NS) falls 7.6 percent, as concerns about net debt levels increased a day after the cement maker raised $150 million in foreign currency convertible bonds, in part, to redeem prior debt.

Metals and mining companies such as Sterlite Industries STRL.NS, Sesa Goa SESA.NS and Steel Authority of India(SAIL.NS) extend a recent slump, down about 5 percent each.

Software services exporters fall; Infosys (INFY.NS) down 1.2 percent.