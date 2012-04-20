Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a brokerage firm in Mumbai January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI Nifty futures dropped as much as 6.7 percent in afternoon trade, dragging down spot indices, which several dealers attributed to a trading mistake sparked by an attempt to sell both Infosys futures and index futures.

A National Stock Exchange official told Reuters the exchange was looking into the matter, though they would not confirm whether the sudden drop in the futures index was due to a trading mistake.

Nifty futures were last down 0.9 percent. The 30-share Sensex also fell as much as 1.56 percent and the 50-share Nifty fell 1.64 percent, following the suspected erroneous trading.

Traders said it appeared to be a case of a dealer looking to sell both Nifty futures and Infosys futures in the NSE, citing an examination of the unusual price and volume action.

However, while inputting the trade, the dealer is believed to have neglected to put in the selling price, according to these traders.

That meant futures for both trades were sold at the best available selling prices at that time when the order book was shallow.

Charts showed volumes in the Nifty spiked at 2:26 p.m. India time, sparking sharp falls in the futures index.

The identity of the seller was not available. Infosys could not immediately be reached for a comment.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Writing by Rafeal Nam; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)