Reuters Market Eye - 6,300 may act as a key support for the Nifty, option traders say.

Highest positions in January put options for NSE index or Nifty have shifted to the 6,300 level compared with 6,200 on Wednesday, exchange data shows.

Overseas investors sold index options worth 9.23 billion rupees on Thursday, while adding 36,545 contracts to their outstanding index option positions, exchange and regulatory data shows.

Option traders add that foreign investor activity indicates potential writing of put options by them.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)