Stock brokers engage in trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Nifty is 0.1 percent higher after Infosys (INFY.NS) April-June earnings beat estimates. India's software stocks gain after Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), India's second-largest software services exporter, posted a 21.6 percent increase in quarterly net profit, beating estimates.

Infosys gains 3 percent, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) up 1.4 percent, Wipro (WIPR.NS) is up 1.7 percent, HCL Technologies (HCLT.NS) rises 1.6 percent while Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS) advances 2.1 percent.

However, broader gains were capped on weak Asian stocks due to troubles at a small Portuguese bank managed to wrongfoot investors already made anxious by the U.S. earnings season and a spate of disappointing economic data globally.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)