Reuters Market Eye - Near-month Nifty futures contracts down 0.1 percent, in line with spot markets, ahead of their expiry at the end of the session on Thursday.

So far about 60.3 percent of positions have been rolled into the May series vs the 52 percent rollover seen from March to April.

However, total positions in futures contracts are shrinking, dealers say, attributing it in part to the recent uncertainty over foreign taxation.

