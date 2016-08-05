A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Friday to notch up their biggest daily gain in almost four weeks after the Bank of England's stimulus plan lifted markets worldwide, while the passage of the Goods and Services Tax boosted sentiment.

The Nifty climbed 1.54 percent to 8,683.15 points. It rose 0.52 percent on the week, posting a second consecutive weekly gain.

The Sensex ended up 1.31 percent at 28,078.35 points, marking a weekly gain of 0.09 percent.

Both indexes recorded their biggest daily percentage gains since July 11.

(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)