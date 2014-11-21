A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty soared to record highs on Friday as lenders surged after Kotak Mahindra Bank's acquisition of ING Vysya sparked hopes for further consolidation in the sector, while expectations of more reforms ahead of the winter session of parliament also helped.

The Bank Nifty surged 2.4 percent to hit a record high of its own, helping the benchmark indexes mark their fifth consecutive weekly gains.

Investors were also hopeful Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government would push for reforms such as the goods and services tax, disinvestment, and changes in land acquisition laws in the winter session of parliament scheduled to begin next week.

Markets are also waiting for the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Dec. 2 amid hopes that easing consumer inflation will lead the central bank to ease monetary policy earlier than expected.

"Markets and even RBI's decision will depend on the government's actions on the fiscal front in the winter session and on rupee's behaviour," said Deven Choksey, managing director at K.R. Choksey Securities.

The BSE Sensex closed 0.95 percent higher, coming off a life high of 28,360.66 hit earlier in the session.

The Nifty ended up 0.9 percent after surging to an all-time high of 8,489.80.

Both the indexes also gained 1 percent each to mark their biggest weekly gain in three.

Banks were the top gainers in all broad indexes after Kotak Mahindra Bank (KTKM.NS) agreed to buy ING Vysya (VYSA.NS) in an all-share deal, valuing its smaller rival at $2.4 billion.

The deal raised hopes for more mergers in the sector amid rate-cut hopes that will boost the earnings and valuation outlook for the sector.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KTKM.NS) rose 3.7 percent after earlier marking a record high of 1,264.70 rupees for the second straight day, while State Bank of India gained 2.8 percent.

Banks that markets see as potential acquisition candidates surged. Karnataka Bank (KBNK.NS) rose 5.2 percent, Karur Vysya Bank (KARU.NS) gained 1 percent, while City Union Bank (CTBK.NS) rose 3.3 percent.

Potential suitors also rose. ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) rose 2.9 percent and Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) ended up 2 percent.

Yes Bank (YESB.NS) shares also gained 4.1 percent after the central bank said on Thursday that restrictions placed on the purchase of its shares by foreign investors were withdrawn.

Spicejet (SPJT.BO) shares surged 15 percent, marking their biggest daily gain since April 2014, after news channel CNBC TV18 reported its parent group may have finalised an investor for the airline, citing sources.

"While the company is exploring various options to further capitalize, we are unable to comment on specifics at this stage," a spokesperson for SpiceJet said.

Among losers, exporters fell after the rupee strengthened from a nine-month low on Thursday.

Software exporter Infosys (INFY.NS) fell 1.9 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) lost 1.2 percent.

(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)