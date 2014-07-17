Yahoo revenue rises 15.4 percent amid Verizon deal uncertainty
Yahoo Inc reported a 15.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, ahead of a proposed sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc .
Reuters Market Eye - The broader Nifty inches up 0.14 percent, lead by gains in defensive stocks from pharmaceutical and IT sectors on caution ahead of key earnings including Tata Consultancy Services(TCS.NS).
In healthcare shares, Lupin Ltd (LUPN.NS) gains 2.3 percent while Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS) is up 1.8 percent.
Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) gains 1.6 percent, Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS) rises 1 percent and TCS advances 0.1 percent.
Gains are also capped due to weak Asian shares. The MSCI Asia ex Japan index is down 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
NEW YORK The U.S. dollar fell to a seven-week low against a basket of other major currencies on Monday and global stock markets were shaky over investor concerns about protectionist rhetoric by U.S. President Donald Trump.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell 1 percent on Monday as signs of a strong recovery in U.S. drilling largely overshadowed news that OPEC and non-OPEC producers were on track to meet output reduction goals.