The NSE Nifty jumped as much as 1.6 percent to hit a near 18-month high on Tuesday after tepid U.S. payrolls data on Friday tempered expectations of a September rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Indian stock markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The Nifty closed 1.51 percent higher on Tuesday at 8,943.00 after earlier hitting its highest since March 5, 2015.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 1.56 percent at 28,978.02 after hitting its highest since April 15, 2015 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)