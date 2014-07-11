A broker monitors a screen displaying live stock quotes on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex fell 1.4 percent on Friday and posted its biggest weekly loss since December 2011 as blue chips such as Reliance Industries were hit by a range of factors including profit-taking and disappointment over the budget's lack of specifics.

Shares had surged to a string of record highs since last week ahead of the budget on Thursday, but investors said the government had not spelled out its action on a range of issues, especially in terms of reducing subsidies.

Sentiment was also dampened by concerns about Portugal's banking sector that highlighted contagion risk in the euro zone.

All BSE indexes ended in the red except for those in defensive sectors like IT, FMCG and healthcare, sending the benchmark down 3.6 percent for the week, its biggest weekly fall since a 4.45 percent fall in December 2011.

With budget out of the way, traders say the focus would shift to global markets, progress on monsoon, and earnings next week.

"Near-term valuations were looking stretched. Now, perspective would be drawn from what will happen from the budget speech and in global markets," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance.

"Also, revenue growth estimates of the government in the budget look tad optimistic given the economy is yet to recover."

The benchmark BSE Sensex lost 1.37 percent, or 348.40 points, to end at 25,024.35.

The broader Nifty fell 1.43 percent, or 108.15 points, to end at 7,459.60, closing below the psychologically important 7,500 level. It fell 3.76 percent for the week, matching its worst weekly fall in March 2013.

Among blue chips, Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS) fell 3.3 percent while Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) was down 3.1 percent.

The BSE capital goods index slumped 4.8 percent. Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) lost 4.9 percent while Bharat Heavy Electricals slumped 8.4 percent.

Banks also fell on potential losses on bond portfolios after the 10-year yield hit its highest level since May 21.

The NSE sub-index for banks slumped 2.5 percent. State Bank of India fell 4.7 percent while HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) lost 1.4 percent.

IDFC (IDFC.NS), which is seen as one of the biggest beneficiaries from the budget, also fell 2 percent on profit-taking after rising 8.7 percent in the previous session.

However, defensives gained on some churning from high-beta stocks amid heavy falls. ITC (ITC.NS) rose 1.1 percent while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) gained 2.5 percent.

Software stocks gained after Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), India's second-largest software services exporter, posted a 21.6 percent increase in quarterly net profit, beating estimates.

Infosys shares gained 1 percent, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) rose 1.8 percent, Wipro (WIPR.NS) ended up 1.5 percent, HCL Technologies (HCLT.NS) advanced 2 percent, and Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS) ended 1.4 percent higher.

