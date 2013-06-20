MUMBAI, June 20 India's 50-share NSE index
fell around 3 percent on Thursday, the most in a day in
almost 21 months, as blue chips such as Reliance Industries
slumped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a tapering of
its monetary stimulus, stoking fears of portfolio outflows.
Bonds, shares and commodities fell sharply around the world
and the dollar rose after the Fed explicitly signalled an end to
easy money and data showed China's economy slowing.
The BSE index fell 2.8 percent, while the 50-share
NSE index was down 2.9 percent at 0941 GMT, on way to
mark their biggest single-day percentage fall since Sept. 22,
2011.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)