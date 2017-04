MUMBAI Aug 16 India's NSE index fell as much as 2.44 percent as blue chips such as Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd fell on worries that an early U.S. rollback of monetary stimulus would spark selling by foreign investors.

India's new restrictions on foreign exchange outflows and gold imports on Wednesday in a new attempt to prop up the rupee, were also seen hampering an already slowing economy, dealers said.

HDFC fell 3 percent while ICICI bank Ltd is down 3.2 percent.

The BSE index fell 1.8 percent, while the 50-share NSE index down 2.1 percent at 0427 GMT. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)