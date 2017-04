MUMBAI May 2 India's NSE stock index went over the psychologically important 6,000 level on Thursday, the first time since Feb. 4, on expectations of monetary easing and a dovish stance by the central bank at its May 3 meeting, after a recent slump in commodity prices.

The 50-stock NSE index was up 1.2 percent, while the BSE index was up 1.1 percent at 0547 GMT. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)