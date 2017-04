MUMBAI, June 14 India's NSE stock index extended gains to 2 percent on Friday, heading towards its biggest single-day rise since May 15, as headline inflation eased ahead of the central bank review on Monday, while Asian shares rebounded on upbeat U.S. data.

India's headline inflation slowed for a fourth straight month in May to 4.7 percent from a year earlier.

A Reuters poll, however, showed that a majority expect the Reserve Bank of India to hold rates on Monday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)