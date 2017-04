A broker monitors a screen displaying live stock quotes on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Goldman Sachs is "strategically bullish" on Indian equities, with a 12-month Nifty target of 8,600 points.

Goldman, however, adds further gains will be "less sharp, more earnings driven and contingent upon reform execution."

Adds demand/supply balance may turn less favourable given government's divestment targets and upcoming equity raisings.

Worries average stock valuations are highest across Asia, suggesting limited room for further expansion.

Remains overweight on banks, industrials, and upgrades technology shares to overweight on demand outlook and valuations.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)