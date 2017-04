Indian brokers engage in trading at a brokerage firm in Bombay August 3, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Nifty gains as much as 0.67 percent to its second consecutive record high at 7,966.40. The broader index has hit a string of record highs on good foreign buying.

Overseas investors bought shares worth 3.02 billion rupees ($49.95 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows.

FIIs have bought shares worth $615.36 million for the month and $12.76 billion for the year.

Blue-chips gain: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) is up 2.14 percent while Housing Development Finance Corp gains 1.6 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)