Reuters Market Eye - Futures contracts on India VIX index will start trading on February 26, the NSE said in a circular on Friday.

India VIX is a volatility index based on the index options prices of the Nifty.

VIX futures will consist of weekly contracts, with expiry every Tuesday of the week.

The initial contract value for VIX futures has been pegged at 1 million rupees. Its lot size will be unveiled at a separate circular, the NSE added.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)