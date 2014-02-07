Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand
COLOMBO, April 19 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly weaker on Wednesday on high dollar demand from importers and low supply of the greenback, dealers said.
LAGOS Feb 7 South Africa's Tiger Brands is seeking to raise its stake in the Nigerian Dangote Flour Mills through a takeover bid, a notice by its financial advisor said on Friday.
Tiger Brands bought a 63.35 percent stake in the firm in 2012 from Dangote Industries, owned by Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, for $181.9 million.
The latest bid by the company seeks to raise its ownership to around 70 percent through the purchase of an additional 332.5 million ordinary shares at 9.50 naira ($0.06) per share, the public notice said.
Nigerian advisory services company Vetiva Capital said the bid would take place between Friday and the end of the month. ($1 = 163.35 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
JOHANNESBURG, April 19 South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a mix of domestic and global risk aversion ahead of consumer inflation data that traders expect to gives clues on the path of interest rates.