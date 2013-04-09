LAGOS, April 9 Nigeria's Diamond Bank
said on Tuesday its 2012 pretax profit was 27.5
billion naira ($174.5 mln), against a loss of 17.9 billion naira
a year earlier, but an annoucement that there would be no
dividend sent its shares tumbling.
Diamond Bank shares shed 0.50 naira per share or 7.14
percent to 6.45 naira on Tuesday, after the results announcement
disappointed investors expecting a dividend. Diamond's shares
have risen 42 percent so far this year.
"It appears that the bank's negative retained earnings
hindered management's ability to pay a dividend. We had
forecasted dividend payout of 0.3 naira per share," analysts at
Renaissance Capital wrote in a note to clients.
Gross earnings at the mid-tier lender jumped 34.8 percent to
112.4 billion naira during the period, as against 83.4 billion
naira the previous year.
($1 = 157.52 naira)
