BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
LAGOS Feb 3 Flour Mills of Nigeria said on Monday its pretax profit for the nine months to Dec. 31 last year declined by 28 percent to 8.35 billion naira ($51.46 million), from 11.53 billion in the same period of 2012.
Gross earnings, however, rose to 240.18 billion naira from 205.51 billion, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 162.25 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: