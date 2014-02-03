LAGOS Feb 3 Flour Mills of Nigeria said on Monday its pretax profit for the nine months to Dec. 31 last year declined by 28 percent to 8.35 billion naira ($51.46 million), from 11.53 billion in the same period of 2012.

Gross earnings, however, rose to 240.18 billion naira from 205.51 billion, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 162.25 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)