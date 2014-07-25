LAGOS, July 25 Nigeria's Union Bank said on Friday its half-year pretax profit fell to 6.46 billion naira ($39.9 mln), down 34 percent from 9.8 billion naira a year ago.

Gross earnings also fell 11.69 percent to 49.59 billion naira during the six months to June 30, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.80 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)