BRIEF-Cosmos Group sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to down 41.36 pct to 60.9 pct
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 41.36 percent to 60.9 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (153.5 million yuan)
LAGOS, July 25 Nigeria's Union Bank said on Friday its half-year pretax profit fell to 6.46 billion naira ($39.9 mln), down 34 percent from 9.8 billion naira a year ago.
Gross earnings also fell 11.69 percent to 49.59 billion naira during the six months to June 30, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.80 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 41.36 percent to 60.9 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (153.5 million yuan)
* Q1 net loss 152,989 dinars versus profit 131,235 dinars year ago