* Areva and Niger at odds over uranium money
* Documents seen by Reuters reveal tax concessions for
French group
* Officials and NGOs blame corruption for sustained poverty
* Talks on new deal have stalled
By Daniel Flynn and Geert De Clercq
ARLIT, Niger/PARIS, Feb 5 When France began
mining uranium ore in the desert of northern Niger in the early
1970s, Arlit was a cluster of miners' huts stranded between the
sun-blasted rocks of the Air mountains and the sands of the
Sahara.
The 1973 OPEC oil embargo changed that. France embraced
nuclear power to free itself from reliance on foreign oil and
overnight this remote corner of Africa became crucial to its
national interests.
Arlit has grown into a sprawling settlement of 117,000
people, while France now depends on nuclear power for
three-quarters of its electricity, making it more reliant on
uranium than any country on earth.
Niger has become the world's fourth-largest producer of the
ore after Kazakhstan, Canada and Australia.
But uranium has not enriched Niger. The former French colony
remains one of the poorest countries on earth. More than 60
percent of its 17 million people survive on less than $1 a day.
Arlit is a dusty and neglected place, scoured by desert
sandstorms and barely touched by the mineral wealth it ships off
to Europe each year. "There are neighbourhoods which go without
water for three weeks at a time," said Deputy Mayor Hassan
Hamani. "There are schools where the pupils have to sit on the
floor or study in straw huts."
Now Niger's government is demanding a better deal from
Paris, and specifically from state-owned nuclear company Areva.
The two sides began talking more than a year ago but failed to
clinch an agreement before Areva's 10-year mining contracts
expired on December 31.
Areva suspended production at its two sites in Niger in
mid-December: the open-cut Somair mine at Arlit and giant
underground Cominak pit nearby. The company says the closure was
for maintenance but Synamin, a union that represents mining
workers, called it a negotiating tactic. Production resumed at
the start of February.
Areva and Niger's just-expired agreements have never been
made public. But Reuters has reviewed documents which reveal
that Areva's mines pay no export duties on uranium, no taxes on
materials and equipment used in mining operations, and a royalty
of just 5.5 percent on the uranium they produce. A spokesman for
Areva declined to confirm the authenticity of the documents and
did not comment on their contents.
Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou says the deals are a
throwback to the post-colonial era, when France played a
dominant role in the economies of its former African
territories. His government wants to cut the tax breaks and
raise the royalty rate - its largest source of income from the
mines - to as much as 12 percent.
That would be more than the 5 percent charged by most
Australian states, but bring Niger into line with the 13 percent
charged by Canada's uranium-producing province of Saskatchewan
over the past decade. In Kazakhstan, the official rate is 18.5
percent. Areva produces uranium in both Canada and Kazakhstan
but would not detail the royalties it pays in those countries.
(It explores for uranium in Australia but does not mine it
there).
Mining Minister Omar Hamidou Tchiana, leading the
negotiations for Niger, told Reuters the government wants to
increase uranium revenues to at least 20 percent of the budget,
from just 5 percent at present.
"For 40 years, Niger has been one of the world's largest
uranium producers, but it's still one of the poorest countries
on the planet," he said. "At the same time, Areva has grown to
be one of the world's largest companies. You see the contrast?"
Areva, which produced nearly one fifth of the world's
uranium in 2012, says a higher royalty rate would make its
business in Niger unprofitable.
With uranium prices down about 70 percent from their peak in
2007, a diplomatic source in Paris said Areva would not agree to
a big increase in what it pays Niger. "Niger needs to take into
account that Areva is not in great financial health and that the
uranium price is low and not about to increase anytime soon,"
said the source.
TAX BREAKS
A new deal is important for Areva, but vital for Niger.
With global revenues of 9.3 billion euros ($12.56 billion)in
2013, the French firm is almost twice as big as Niger's entire
economy according to the IMF. Loss-making and with net debts of
nearly 4 billion euros, it is still Niger's biggest private
employer and its largest exporter.
Areva does not provide a profit breakdown for its operations
in Niger but says its current deal with the country is fair. It
says that over the past 40 years Niger has received around 80
percent of 'direct benefits' - taxes and dividends - from its
two uranium mines, with Areva taking the rest.
It estimates that its mines paid a total of 82 million euros
to Niger in dividends and taxes in 2011, and 123 million euros
in 2012.
However, the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative
(EITI), a global coalition of governments, including Niger's,
and of companies seeking to improve the accountability of
natural resource revenues, estimates Areva's mines paid a total
of 66.3 million euros to Niger in 2011. 2012 figures are not yet
available.
The latest contracts show Areva received a range of tax
breaks and benefits in Niger, some of which were standard under
Niger's 1999 mining law. Signed on Nov. 9, 2001 and effective
for 10 years from Jan. 1 2004, the contracts state that Areva
was:
* Exempt from any export duties on its uranium production.
* Exempt from all entry taxes, customs duties and
value-added tax, on materials, equipment, machines, parts and
petroleum products used in mining operations, including
everything from sulphur and other chemicals used to process ore,
vehicles, and even protective clothing.
* Protected by a stability clause so that an increase in
royalties tax under a new 2006 mining law did not affect them.
* Protected so that if another uranium miner negotiated
better terms, Areva would automatically benefit from the same
conditions.
* Guaranteed that any audit of the mines ordered by Niger
will remain strictly confidential.
* Granted an exoneration of up to 20 percent of corporate
income tax to help fund future prospecting.
Areva held a monopoly over uranium mining in Niger until
2007. Its sole competitor, Somina, a joint venture between the
government and the overseas arm of the China National Nuclear
Corporation, was launched a year after the introduction of a
2006 mining law that sharply reduces tax breaks.
Mining Minister Tchiana said Areva's tax breaks cost the
government 23 million to 30 million euros a year in potential
tax revenue, and any new contracts will have to adhere to the
2006 law.
The Areva spokesman said the tax breaks were important to
encourage research and development in the mining sector and to
allow its mines to continue production despite depressed uranium
prices and rising production costs. He said the mining companies
pay the standard corporate tax rate of 30 percent.
Unions in Niger and transparency campaigners say Areva has
also become more aggressive about minimising its profit - and
thus its tax bill - in the country in the past few years.
A confidential Niger Mining Ministry document seen by
Reuters shows production costs at the Somair mine doubling in
just five years, from 19,783 CFA francs ($40.75) per kilogram in
2006 to 40,146 CFA francs per kg in 2011. At Cominak, costs per
kg rose from 27,277 CFA francs to 45,603 in 2010, the undated
document showed.
"Our objective is to lower these production costs so that
Niger can profit more," said Minister Tchiana, adding that the
government had commissioned an independent audit of Areva's
Niger operations. The report, by Netherlands-based consultancy
BearingPoint, has not been made public.
Areva strongly denies artificially hiking costs. It says
higher charges are due to the complex technical characteristics
of new ore deposits that have helped increase production by
one-third in the last five years, as well as to a rise in the
cost of fuel for vehicles and machinery and of sulphuric acid
used to process uranium.
"THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE PEOPLE"
At the Somair mine outside Arlit, lumbering yellow trucks
work round the clock hauling grey-green ore from the bottom of
vast 100-metre-deep pits. The ore ends up in a processing plant
where it is turned into yellowcake. At night, stadium lights
illuminate the pitch-black of the desert, while the metallic
clanging of the plant's grinder cuts the silence.
The just-expired contracts state that Areva would provide
electricity and water to Arlit and help maintain the road
linking it to the town of Tahoua, more than 300 miles (500 km)
to the south. Yet the road is all but impassable for long
stretches, forcing trucks to drive in the desert sands, where
some wrecks lie rusting. Areva says it has given 1 percent of
the revenues from its mines annually to a government body
responsible for maintaining the road, meeting the terms of its
contract.
By night, much of the town is in darkness. An Areva water
tower does supply the town, though residents - who are not
entitled to free water or power under the terms of Areva's
contract - pay the state water company.
Some in Arlit feel angry that the mine has not brought
greater prosperity. Around 2,000 mine employees live in neat
estates, with a clubhouse and restaurants. The rest of the city
is dirt-poor, with unpaved streets and ramshackle mud-brick
homes.
Officials and NGOs often point to high levels of corruption
as a reason for poor delivery of services. Local governments -
which benefit from a 15 percent share of the royalties tax under
the 2006 mining law - complain that payments are more than two
years overdue. Local officials say the mining companies pay the
royalties to the central government every month, and the delays
are Niamey's responsibility.
Mining Minister Tchiana declined to comment on this, saying
it was a finance ministry issue. A spokesman for the ministry
did not respond to requests for comment.
Niger has a turbulent political history marked by rivalries
and coups, and even though Issoufou's government has made
progress in tackling corruption, the country still ranks 106th
out of 177 countries in Transparency International's annual
corruption perceptions index.
Still, Rhissa Feltou, mayor of the regional capital Agadez,
says Areva's two mines do too little for development in the
north.
"These companies are not paying enough in tax," said Feltou.
"We are bitter about the presence of extractive industries here
... Mining is not responding to the expectations of the people."
In his office in Niamey, Niger's capital, Minister Tchiana
said the country's 2010 Constitution stated that extractive
industries must be transparent and serve the interests of the
country. "Instead of mountains of waste in Arlit, we want
buildings, homes, hospitals and investment," he said. "After
more than 40 years Areva has not even built a headquarters in
Niger."
The firm says it does plenty, spending 6 million euros a
year on health and economic development projects in Niger. There
is no public hospital, but the mines allow residents access to
their clinics free of charge. Areva has also built and renovated
local schools.
"We contribute directly through the jobs we are creating and
we generate taxes for the state budget. This is our
contribution, but we cannot do everything," Areva chief
executive Luc Oursel told Reuters.
"THE POWER OF FRANCE"
One key sticking point is how to calculate the official
price of uranium. That is used as a basis for all royalties,
taxes and profits and Niger wants to set it as high as possible.
For the past two years the agreed price has been 73,000 CFA
francs ($150) a kg, nearly double the current spot price of
around $80.
Areva wants the new deal to be based on a formula using spot
market and long-term contract prices, rather than political
negotiations, according to the leaked minutes of a 2012 meeting
signed by both sides. The price would change depending on the
spot price on world markets, according to the minutes, which say
this is Areva's proposal. Areva has not confirmed the
authenticity of the document.
Niamey does seem to have had some success in squeezing extra
money from Areva. The minutes of the meeting show that Areva
agreed to pay Niger an extra 35 million euros over three years
from 2013 in compensation for delays to a giant uranium mine it
is building at Imouraren in northern Niger.
President Issoufou insists that mine, which will provide
thousands of new jobs, must start production before he runs for
re-election in 2016.
Areva's Wantz said publicly in March that the fee was to pay
for security - even though the current contract says the safety
of the mines is Niger's responsibility.
Security is certainly a big concern. Seven people connected
with a Somair project were kidnapped in 2010 by al Qaeda's local
wing, though all have since been released. In May, the Somair
mine was attacked by al Qaeda-linked suicide bombers, and the
region is now crawling with military.
Some European contractors have pulled out altogether and
northern Niger is considered a no-go zone for Europeans. The
Islamist threat has placed a huge strain on Niger's budget,
upping the stakes in the talks.
"We need to control the north of Niger more and, for that,
we need infrastructure for which we must be aided by our
international partners," Foreign Minister Mohamed Bazoum told
Reuters.
The question for Issoufou is how hard he pushes President
Francois Hollande on a new deal. Trained in France as a mining
engineer, Niger's president is a longtime democracy activist who
has known Hollande since their days in the Socialist
International together. Issoufou even worked for Areva at one of
the mines between 1985 and 1992, including as Secretary General.
Issoufou started pushing for a better price for Niger's
uranium almost as soon as he was elected in 2011. But despite
what the French diplomatic source describes as a "relationship
of trust" between Issoufou and Hollande, Niger's new demands
have raised hackles in Paris.
"The climate that has developed between the two parties is
not very good," the diplomat said.
Issoufou said in December that the talks were progressing
"normally" but has suggested Niger may turn to other countries -
he did not say which - to help extract its mineral wealth. The
contract negotiations are front page news in Niger and there
have been strikes and demonstrations against Areva.
A glance at Niger's budget explains why it matters. Western
aid accounts for nearly 40 percent of the state budget, much of
it from France; as a percentage of GDP, Niger's tax revenues are
the lowest in West Africa according to the IMF.
"Today Niger is faced with the power of France. Niger is not
negotiating with a company," said Ali Idrissa, head of of ROTAB,
the local arm of transparency campaigner Publish What You Pay.
Areva is prepared to play hardball. The firm threatened to
shut production at Somair in October after Niger failed to find
a buyer for its small share of 2013 production.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
($1 = 485.5160 CFA francs)
(Flynn reported from Arlit, de Clercq from Paris; Edited by
Simon Robinson and Sara Ledwith)