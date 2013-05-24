ABIDJAN May 24 An al Qaeda-linked group that
carried out the raid on the In Amenas gas plant in Algeria in
January has claimed to have participated in Thursday's attacks
in Niger.
A statement posted on the internet on Friday was signed by
Khalid Abu al-Abbas, better known as Mokhtar Belmokhtar, a
leading figure in al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).
At least 21 people were killed and dozens wounded in
coordinated dawn assaults on a uranium mine run by French
company Areva at Arlit and the military base in
Agadez, Niger, on Thursday.
The statement said the raid was a response to Niger's
participation in operations in neighbouring Mali and claims by
Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou that the Islamists had
been defeated.
"This is the first of our responses to the statement of the
president of Niger - from his masters in Paris - that he
eliminated jihad and the mujahideen militarily," it read.
"We will have more operations, by the strength and power of
Allah, and not only that, but we will move the battle to the
inside of his country if he doesn't withdraw his mercenary
army."
Members of the brigade took part in the attack alongside
fighters from the Movement for Oneness and Jihad in West Africa
(MUJWA) it said. MUJWA, an Islamist group based in the desert
Sahel and Sahara regions, claimed responsibility earlier for the
Niger attacks.
The statement was sent to Mauritania's ANI news agency and
posted on radical Islamist internet forums. It was also posted
and translated into English by jihadist monitoring group SITE,
but its authenticity could not be independently verified.
Belmokhtar's men were among 40 jihadist fighters who raided
the desert facility at In Amenas, Algeria, in late January,
leaving scores of militants and hostages, many of them western
workers, dead.
MUJWA and al Qaeda's North African wing AQIM pledged to
strike at French interests across the region after Paris
launched a ground and air campaign in January that broke their
10-month grip over the northern two-thirds of Mali.