NIAMEY Nov 19 Niger sent army helicopters to
its western border with Mali on Wednesday to repel unidentified
militants who crossed over to attack the town of Bani-Bangou,
residents and military sources said.
Residents said that the attackers had arrived on trucks and
motorcycles during the afternoon before exchanging fire with
Niger's security forces, causing locals to flee.
Niger's poorly policed west is close to Mali's desert north,
where Islamist insurgents linked to al Qaeda have been hiding to
regroup since a French-led military intervention ended their
nine-month occupation of the region last year.
The clashes came on the eve of a third round of negotiations
in Algeria between Mali's government and rebel armed groups from
the north on the future of the troubled region.
Niger military sources said that calm had returned by late
Wednesday evening, adding that there were at least two serious
injuries on their side.
"Clashes took place with our armed forces and there was
gunfire, including heavy weapons fire," said a resident from a
nearby village who asked not to be named.
At least 12 people - including nine members of Niger's
security forces - were killed in attacks by unidentified
insurgents in late October in the nearby western Tillabéry
region.
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Emma Farge;
editing by Ralph Boulton)