NIAMEY May 22 Burkina Faso's Coris Bank sold its 35 percent stake in Niger's Banque Internationale pour l'Afrique to the state of Niger for 4.4 billion CFA francs ($8.56 million), officials said on Tuesday, months after it bought the stake from BNP Paribas for 2.45 billion CFA.

"Coris Bank told the Nigerien ministry of finance that it did not wish to remain in Niger and was pulling out of BIA-Niger," a top official at BIA-Niger, the West African country's oldest financial institution, said on condition of anonymity.

Niger state-run fuel company Sonidep purchased the stake from Coris on behalf of the state, the official said. No reason was given for the change in price since January, when privately-held Coris announced the purchase of the stake, making it BIA-Niger's top shareholder.

The move comes two months after a dispute with the Niger bank workers union led to the resignation of a Coris Bank-appointed director of BIA-Niger. Coris had been seeking to increase BIA-Niger's capital to 10.5 billion CFA from 7 billion CFA and expand into other countries in the region, including Ivory Coast and Togo.

"Now the state is looking for a new owner of the 35 percent stake in BIA-Niger. In fact, we are back at square one," said Laouali Hima, a spokesperson for the national bank workers' union. ($1 = 514.1530 CFA francs) (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)