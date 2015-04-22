Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
PARIS Niger has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu earlier this month in the southern town of Maradi, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.
The authorities in Niger had reported in early April a suspected case of H5N1 bird flu at a chicken farm in Maradi, which is near the border with Nigeria where several cases have been confirmed.
Out of 2,440 poultry birds on the farm in Maradi, 2,290 died from the disease, the OIE said in a statement, citing a report from Niger's veterinary services.
The cause of the outbreak was not yet known, the statement said.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Mark Potter)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.