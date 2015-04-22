PARIS, April 22 Niger has confirmed an outbreak
of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu earlier this month in the
southern town of Maradi, the World Organisation for Animal
Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.
The authorities in Niger had reported in early April a
suspected case of H5N1 bird flu at a chicken farm in Maradi,
which is near the border with Nigeria where several cases have
been confirmed.
Out of 2,440 poultry birds on the farm in Maradi, 2,290 died
from the disease, the OIE said in a statement, citing a report
from Niger's veterinary services.
The cause of the outbreak was not yet known, the statement
said.
