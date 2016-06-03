BRIEF-Olam CEO says sees CPO prices ranging between 2,200-2,700 ringgit
* Olam CEO says sees Malaysian market CPO production at 20 million tonnes, Indonesia production 34.8 million tonnes for 2017
PARIS, June 3 Niger has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at a poultry site in the capital Niamey, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday.
Niger's veterinary services submitted a notification to the OIE on Thursday after the outbreak was confirmed at the end of May, the Paris-based OIE said in a statement.
The outbreak, which led to the death of 86,000 poultry birds, started in late February, and followed a previous outbreak last year, the OIE said.
H5N1 bird flu has spread across a number of West African countries in the past two years, hitting poultry farms.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Olam CEO says sees Malaysian market CPO production at 20 million tonnes, Indonesia production 34.8 million tonnes for 2017
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and distribute 2 new shares/10 shares as stock dividend for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 19