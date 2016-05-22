DIFFA, Niger, May 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Almost a
quarter-of-a-million people are living in makeshift camps in
Niger's southeast Diffa region, where Nigerians and Nigeriens
alike have been uprooted by Boko Haram violence.
The Islamist militant group has ramped up attacks in Diffa
after being driven further and further back into northeast
Nigeria, near its borders with Chad and Niger, by a 9,000-strong
regional taskforce and Nigerian and Cameroonian troops.
Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation that his country was facing a "catastrophic
humanitarian situation", ahead of a panel on the Lake Chad Basin
at this week's World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul.
Here are the main humanitarian needs for the displaced in
Diffa, according to some of the world's leading aid agencies.
STEPHANE DOYON, MEDECINS SANS FRONTIERES (MSF) REGIONAL
REPRESENTATIVE FOR WEST AFRICA
"Humanitarian aid is delivered mainly in parts of Diffa that
agencies can reach easily, but there are many areas where there
could be pockets of displaced people living without any help.
Health-wise, the low rate of immunisation among children is
very worrying, and raises fears of epidemics like measles.
One of the most striking features of the displacement is
that people do not feel safe. They are traumatised by what they
have experienced and seen, including executions, slaughters and
houses being burned down.
Many people have lost all of their possessions, and some
have also lost members of their families. MSF is providing
psychological support to help heal these invisible wounds."
MOHAMMED CHIKHAOUI, NIGER COUNTRY DIRECTOR FOR OXFAM
"The humanitarian situation is becoming more catastrophic by
the day. The despair is read on the faces of the displaced
people, refugees from Nigeria and displaced Nigeriens alike.
This crisis has come on top of two years of low harvest and
challenges accessing enough staple food and fodder for animals.
The insecurity and restrictions on fishing and other
livelihoods introduced by the state of emergency are making it
increasingly difficult to access enough food to eat.
Friends, families and host communities do what they can to
help, but there are now more mouths to feed and less food to go
around and this burden is causing increasing numbers of families
to fall into poverty and hunger."
KARL STEINACKER, NIGER REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE U.N. REFUGEE
AGENCY (UNHCR)
"In terms of key challenges, with approximately 135
out-of-camp sites hosting the displaced, it is proving difficult
to reach all of the vulnerable populations.
Three years after the arrival of the first refugees from
Nigeria, forced displacement has become rampant in Diffa region.
People live in fear of attacks, or face embargoes on
agriculture, trade and transport suspected to finance terrorism.
For the counter-insurgency to succeed, local grievances need
to be taken seriously. We need to switch from hand-outs to real
development so that young men are not lured to go underground
and join the extremists."
MATIAS MEIER, INTERNATIONAL RESCUE COMMITTEE (IRC) NIGER
DIRECTOR
"Displaced people and refugees generally live in fear, and
are uncertain of their future. Less than five percent of them
are in camps, while the rest are in host families or in
spontaneous sites, where the delivery of aid is not consistent.
Their current situation is really precarious. Some 100,000
displaced people in Diffa have established themselves along the
main national road with self-constructed shelters that will not
stand the rainy season and its winds.
In addition to humanitarian assistance, aid agencies need to
start large scale recovery and development programmes, to give
this part of the world a chance not only to survive and thrive,
but also not avoid temptations of joining insurgent groups."
LOUKAS PETRIDIS, HEAD OF RED CROSS (ICRC) DELEGATION IN NIGER
"Access to food and water remains the top priority for these
people, who are increasingly relying on humanitarian aid.
This is exacerbated by the drastic fall, driven mainly by
the conflict, in the production of food and cash crops like
peppers, the lack of trade with Nigeria, and very few other
economic opportunities, such as fishing in the lake.
The vulnerability of these people and the difficulty of
accessing health centers means diseases like malaria and
diarrhea can have a devastating impact. Malnutrition remains a
chronic issue and the conflict makes it even more critical."
BENOIT THIRY, NIGER COUNTRY DIRECTOR FOR THE U.N. WORLD FOOD
PROGRAMME (WFP)
"We are working in a military environment which does not
give us the freedom to operate as we would like to.
The security situation is not improving. For example, a
couple of months ago, close to 100,000 people living along the
border moved to the main highway for safety reasons. Now there
is a plan to move another seven villages away from the border.
Even if these people are not in need of food aid now, such
relocation will further increase their needs in the future.
The state of emergency declared in the region, along with
anti-terrorist measures such as a ban on trade, and transport by
motorbike are having negative impact on people's livelihoods."
