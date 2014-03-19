* Foiled kidnapping plots suggest Boko Haram targeting Niger
* Authorities in Niger more focused on threat in Sahara
* Niamey trying not to provoke Nigerian group
* Growing international concern over Boko Haram threat
By David Lewis
DIFFA, Niger, March 19 A proverb in the Hausa
language, spoken on both sides of the border between Niger and
Nigeria, warns: "When your neighbour's beard is on fire, fetch
water and soak your own."
With conflict in Nigeria's north between the army and the
Islamist militants of Boko Haram killing hundreds every month,
many in southern Niger fear not enough is being done to stop it
spreading.
To the north, Niger is at the heart of international efforts
to tackle Islamist groups in the Sahara, following a French-led
offensive last year against al Qaeda-linked militants who
occupied neighbouring northern Mali.
In the south, though, the potential spillover from Nigeria's
Islamist uprising has attracted far less attention, despite
40,000 refugees flooding across the border into Niger.
Yet a growing number of incidents, including foiled
kidnapping of officials, the seizure of arms and arrests of
militants, suggest Boko Haram increasingly sees Niger's remote
southeast not just as a rear base but as a potential target.
With oil-rich regional heavyweight Nigeria failing to quell
the uprising, many fear that impoverished Niger would struggle
to contain a serious attack.
"Of all the towns in Niger threatened by terrorism, we are
on the frontline," said Inoussa Saouna, central government
representative in Diffa, a regional capital lying on the eastern
end of the 1,500 km (940 mile) border with Nigeria.
A dusty market town of 50,000 people, Diffa sits just 170 km
north of Maiduguri, the capital of Nigeria's northeastern Borno
state which has borne the brunt of Boko Haram's bloody campaign
to impose sharia law in Africa's most populous nation.
Residents in Diffa say they are worried about infiltration
by Boko Haram within the town and don't call the Nigerian group
by its name to avoid drawing attention when they speak of it.
Instead, they refer to its members as "Yayani", which means "my
brother" in a local language, Kanouri.
"On the Nigerian side, there's virtually no state," Saouna
said, warning the focus on battling Islamists in the Sahara was
leaving Niger's southern flank exposed. "The day it explodes in
Diffa, it'll be more serious for us than in the north."
A QUESTION OF TIME
Boko Haram - whose name means 'Western education is sinful'
in Hausa - has had links with Islamist groups in the Sahara for
several years and has dispatched fighters to train with al
Qaeda's North African arm (AQIM), security officials say.
It is not clear to what extent these ties continue or
whether the sect has ideological interest in spreading its fight
beyond Nigeria. While its smaller splinter group Ansaru adopted
the rhetoric of global jihad, Boko Haram has generally been
regarded as a locally focused, grass-roots organisation.
Boko Haram has, however, infiltrated northern Cameroon,
which borders its zone of operations in the hilly Gwoza area. It
claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of a French family
there last year and uses the area as a launchpad for attacks.
In Niger, the head of the military, General Seyni Garba,
said several Boko Haram members trained by militants in Mali
were arrested last year after returning with weapons and orders
to lie low in the southern town of Madaoua.
So far, there have been no major attacks in southern Niger,
and the government in Niamey, nearly 1,400 km away, has played
down the threat. Unlike its hawkish stance on Islamist activity
in neighbouring Mali and Libya, Niamey's cautious approach
appears to be an attempt to avoid provoking the Islamists.
In Nigeria, Boko Haram's brutal campaign of violence against
authorities only sprang into life after a 2009 crackdown that
killed 800 people, including the sect's founder Mohammed Yusuf.
Niger's Defence Minister Karidjo Mahamadou insisted that
Boko Haram posed no imminent threat as its focus remained within
Nigeria. "We will not provoke them, but if they attack, they
will regret it," he told Reuters.
Signs of increasing Boko Haram activity in Niger may make
confrontation difficult to avoid. General Garba said security
forces had arrested several Boko Haram militants this year in
the southern regions of Diffa and Zinder. Some had bomb-making
material and planned to attack the market.
Saouna said the plot also involved a plan to kidnap him and
the local governor in exchange for the release of members of the
group jailed by Niger.
"It's just a question of time before there is a clash," said
a foreign security source, who asked not to be identified. "Then
Niger will be a target."
A SERIOUS THREAT
Links between Niger and Islamist movements in Nigeria are
not new. In the 1980s, many followers of Maitatsine, a radical
Islamic preacher, fled a crackdown by the Nigerian army into
Niger. In the 1990s, the Izala movement that sought to purify
Islam in northern Nigeria also recruited in Niger.
The threat from Nigeria has long been handled with "relative
tolerance, surveillance of preachers and targeted action",
according to the International Crisis Group think-tank.
Niamey has taken some steps to address the spillover from
Boko Haram, beefing up patrols and intelligence assets in the
southeast. The government has instructed aid agencies not to set
up refugee camps in southern Niger lest they become centres for
militants.
Yet Saouna and others fear this is not enough. The frontier
is easily crossed using bush tracks, while shared languages and
ethnicity make it hard to distinguish nationality.
Colonel Mounkaila Sofiani, the Diffa-based commander of
Niger's 5th military region, said hospitals in Niger were
probably treating Boko Haram fighters as it was impossible to
distinguish them from civilians.
Coordination between authorities in Niger and Nigeria,
meanwhile, has been hampered by poor communication. With
cellphone networks unreliable, officials were forced to
communicate by letters that can take three days to get between
Niger and Maiduguri, according to a confidential 'early warning
report' obtained by Reuters.
The document, compiled by officials from the United Nations
and West African bloc ECOWAS who visited Diffa late last year,
warned that Boko Haram's presence was "a serious threat that
will require increased attention".
Some Western nations seem to agree. It was no coincidence
that Diffa was chosen this year to host an annual U.S.-sponsored
military exercise, Flintlock - though concerns over security
prompted foreign troops to restrict their movements.
FORGOTTEN SOUTH
Foreign troops and intelligence assets in Niger, including
French and U.S. surveillance drones, have so far focused on
Islamists groups suspected to operate in Niger's desert north.
The north is home to mines operated by French nuclear giant
Areva that make Niger the world's fourth-largest
producer of uranium. The southeast, however, produces only a
small amount of oil - 20,000 barrels a day - pumped by China
National Petroleum Corporation.
Some believe concerns over Niger's southeast might be
different if economic interests were the other way around.
"Western countries need to wake up to the threat," said
Saouna. "I'm sure that if the oil was pumped by Total, the West
would take a closer look than they do now."
Niger's southeast remains one of the least developed corners
of one of the world's poorest nations. The burden of refugees is
heavy on communities that must make their inadequate resources
stretch even further.
Ousseini Boukar, mayor of the commune of Gueskerou, said he
had to take in over 7,000 refugees, nearly three times his
town's population, after a Jan. 16 attack on the village of
Gashkar, just inside Nigeria.
"It was total panic. All night, people tried to cross the
river," he said. "Children are sleeping under the trees."
Boukar and other officials warn that grinding poverty, poor
education and the lack of jobs mean youth in southern Niger
could be tempted to join Boko Haram, which is also involved in
profitable racketeering.
Youth were susceptible to the same recordings of sermons by
imams that circulate on mobile phones in Nigeria, he added.
"If the youth here do not get jobs, they are a risk," Boukar
said. "People come and go and exchange ideas. We are worried."
Security officials in southern Niger appear to share these
concerns and told the joint U.N.-ECOWAS mission that Boko Haram
was increasingly recruiting local youths, the report said.
Djibril Abarchi, head of Niger's ANDDH human rights
watchdog, questioned Niger's ability to handle the threat if it
spilled over the border. "We have to ask ourselves if Niger has
the means to counter Boko Haram when we see how Nigeria, with
all its firepower, is unable to neutralise them," he said.
(Editing by Daniel Flynn and Will Waterman)