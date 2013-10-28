NIAMEY Oct 28 Niger has obtained a $1 billion
loan from Export-Import Bank of China, the West African nation's
planning minister said on Monday, without giving details of
project allocations.
Amadou Boubacar Cisse said the credit facility with China
Eximbank was negotiated in accordance with Niger's programme
with the International Monetary Fund.
"We have negotiated and obtained from Eximbank of China a
loan of $1 billion, or about 500 billion CFA francs," Cisse said
in a statement.
He said the loan was obtained on favourable terms for Niger
and will be paid over 25 years, deferred for eight years. He did
not say how much interest Niger will be paying.
Niger is a major uranium miner and began pumping oil in 2011
but remains one of Africa's poorest nations.
It has attracted significant investment from China National
Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) which plans to spend 100 billion
CFA francs ($210 million) constructing roads in eastern Niger.
The loan will be repaid with funds from Niger's share of a
joint-venture oil operation with CNPC at the Agadem field where
they have a production and sharing contract, Cisse added.
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Bate Felix;
Editing by Emma Farge)