NIAMEY, March 15 Authorities in Niger will
attempt to evacuate to a hospital in the capital jailed
opposition leader Hama Amadou, who will face off against
President Mahamadou Issoufou in a Sunday run-off election, due
to health issues, a government official said late on Monday.
Amadou, a former president of parliament speaker, was jailed
in November in connection with a baby-trafficking scandal but
finished second to Issoufou in the first round of polling last
month.
He denies the charges against him and says they are
politically motivated. His supporters claim he has suffered from
ill health during the time he has been jailed in the town of
Filingue, around 180 km (112 miles) northeast of the capital
Niamey.
In the government's first admission that Amadou is ill, Dr.
Idrissa Maiga Mahamadou, spokesman for the health ministry, said
four specialists were sent to Filingue on Monday to assess his
health.
"No one is opposed to his evacuation. The specialists went
there to stabilise him first, before considering evacuating him
... Once he is in a condition to travel, he will be evacuated,"
Mahamadou said, speaking on state television.
He added that a helicopter was previously sent to Filingue
to pick Amadou up on Friday but was unable to return due to a
technical problem. The state of the road between Niamey and
Filingue ruled out using a normal ambulance, Mahamadou said.
Amadou's own doctor said earlier on Monday that the
opposition leader had already lost consciousness once before
being revived in the prison infirmary.
A court is due to hear a new petition for his provisional
release next Monday, the day after the run-off vote.
President Issoufou took office in April 2011, a year after a
popular coup overthrew the West African nation's previous leader
Tandja Mamadou.
He is working closely with Western nations, positioning
himself as a key partner in the effort to boost security in the
vast, arid Sahel region where Islamist militants are
intensifying their insurgency.
However, critics have accused him of becoming increasingly
authoritarian and clamping down dissent, including among the
opposition.
