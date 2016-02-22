NIAMEY Feb 22 Voting in Niger's presidential
and legislative elections stretched into a second day on Monday
in areas where logistical problems prevented polling the
previous day, delaying the preliminary election results.
President Mahamadou Issoufou, who has vowed to crush
Islamist militants and reduce the country's deep poverty, is
running against 14 other candidates, including Seyni Oumaru,
leader of an opposition coalition.
Critics say Issoufou is repressive and arrested opposition
supporters in the run-up to the vote. The government says such
criticism is politically motivated.
Polls will be open in four of the eight regions in the
landlocked Saharan country: the northeastern Tahoua region, and
Zinder, Diffa and Tillaberi, in the east, southeast and west
respectively, observers said.
"The vote restarted on Monday in areas where the polling
stations didn't work yesterday," said Kadi Moustapha, a
spokesman for the West African Network for Edification and Peace
observer group.
Diffa is under a state of emergency after Islamist militant
group Boko Haram, based in neighbouring Nigeria, staged a series
of attacks there in recent months.
Niger produces uranium and oil but is desperately poor and
has one of the world's highest fertility rates.
