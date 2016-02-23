(Adds background, more details)
DAKAR Feb 23 Opposition parties in Niger on
Tuesday rejected initial results from Sunday's presidential
election that showed incumbent Mahamadou Issoufou in the lead,
calling them fraudulent.
Provisional results from 20 of the West African country's
308 municipalities gave Issoufou 40.18 percent of the vote, more
than 10 percentage points ahead of his closest rival.
"These results are completely contrary to what was expressed
at the ballot box," said Amadou Boubacar Cisse, an election
candidate and spokesman for the Coalition for Change group of
opposition parties.
Issoufou, who has vowed to crush Islamist militants and
tackle deep poverty in his country, ran against 14 other
candidates in a tense vote on Sunday. The voting spilled over
into Monday because of logistical problems.
The provisional results showed Hama Amadou, a one-time ally
of Issoufou who has been jailed since November, received 29
percent of the vote. Seyni Oumarou, leader of the opposition,
got 12 percent and Cisse less than two percent.
Critics accuse Issoufou of seeking to suppress dissent and
of ordering the arrest of opposition supporters in the run-up to
Sunday's vote. The government has dismissed such criticism as
politically motivated.
