NIAMEY Feb 25 Niger's President Mahamadou
Issoufou is far ahead of rivals in a contentious election in
which he is seeking a second term, according to early results
from Sunday's vote that have already been contested by
opposition leaders.
Provisional results on Thursday from 170 of the West African
country's 308 communes gave Issoufou 52 percent of the vote,
according to the national election authority.
Under election rules, a candidate must have 50 percent of
the vote to win in the first round; otherwise, the top two
candidates must compete in a run-off poll.
An opposition coalition had already vowed to block
Issoufou's bid for another term by uniting behind his opponent
in the second round.
Opposition leader Hama Amadou, who was jailed before
Sunday's poll, received 15 percent of the vote. Seyni Oumaru,
who finished second in the last election in 2011, garnered 10
percent.
The location and population size of the 170 communes were
not immediately clear.
Sunday's vote, which spilled into Monday due to logistical
problems, was peaceful but tense. Security forces patrolled
cities and villages in case of unrest or militant attacks.
Opposition parties, who accuse Issoufou of seeking to
suppress dissent and of ordering the arrest of opposition
supporters in the run-up to the vote, said initial results that
came out on Tuesday were fraudulent
Issoufou has dismissed the criticism as politically
motivated. He has also vowed to tackle deep poverty and crush
Islamist militants, notably the Nigeria-based group Boko Haram,
whose violence has spilled across the border.
Niger, which produces uranium and oil, is ranked last in the
U.N.'s Human Development Index.
