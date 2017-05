NIAMEY Feb 26 Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou won 48.4 percent of the vote in the Feb. 21 election and will face a run-off against opposition leader Hama Amadou, who came second with 17.8 percent, the national electoral commission said on Friday.

Issoufou is bidding for a second term and has vowed to tackle poverty and improve security. (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Ralph Boulton)